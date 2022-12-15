Wagner amassed a team-high 24 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 135-124 win over the Hawks.

Orlando set a new franchise record for points in a quarter by surging out to a 50-22 lead through the first frame, and Wagner wound up leading the team in scoring on a night in which eight different Magic players hit for double digits. The second-year wing has scored more than 20 points in four of his last five games and 10 of his last 14, averaging 21.4 points, 3.9 boards, 2.8 assists and 2.0 threes over the latter stretch.