Wagner logged 25 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes during Sunday's 104-102 loss to the Raptors.

Wagner led the Magic in scoring with an efficient performance, although he didn't contribute much in other categories outside scoring. It's not like he needs to fill the stat sheet to be valuable in most formats, though. Wagner is having a career-best campaign despite missing 20 consecutive games between Dec. 8 and Jan. 21 due to an oblique injury, and he's averaging 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in 42 appearances this season.