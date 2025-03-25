Wagner produced 32 points (13-26 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 118-106 win over the Lakers.
Wagner recorded game-high marks in points and assists Monday. The 23-year-old racked up at least 30 points for the 14th time on the season, and he also logged eight-plus assists for the sixth time. Wagner has reached the 20-plus-point mark in four of his last five appearances, during which he has averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists across 34.0 minutes per contest.
