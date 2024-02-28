Wagner finished with 21 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 108-81 win over the Nets.

The Magic were without Paolo Banchero (illness) on Tuesday, but Wagner had no problem carrying the team on offense. This was his fifth game with 20 or more points across his last 10 appearances, a stretch in which the third-year forward is averaging 22.5 points per game while shooting 54.1 percent from the field.