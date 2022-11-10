Wagner contributed 22 points (9-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 win over Dallas.

Wagner scored eight of his 22 points in the final quarter as Orlando turned a one-point deficit into a seven-point victory. He's scored at least 19 points in each of the last five contests and is averaging 23.0 points and 5.6 assists while making 56.8 percent of his shot attempts in that span. He continues to struggle from beyond the arc and, with three misses Wednesday, he's made just 24.5 percent of his three-point tries through 12 games.