Wagner registered 27 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 37 minutes during the Magic's 123-110 win over the Celtics on Friday.

Wagner helped the Magic jump out to an early lead with nine points in the first quarter before closing things out with another nine in the fourth frame. The fifth-year pro has scored 20-plus points in seven of the first nine games of the regular season, and to open the year, he is averaging 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals over 34.6 minutes per game while connecting on 49.7 percent of his field-goal attempts.