Wagner provided 28 points (13-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 119-100 loss to Washington.

Wagner's 28 points led the team. While it wasn't the most efficient shooting effort, he produced enough in other areas to maintain solid value. The second-year forward matched his season high with eight assists and it marked the sixth straight game he recorded at least one steal. In 37 games played this season, he's averaging 19.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 33.3 minutes per contest.