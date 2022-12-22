Wagner finished Wednesday's 116-110 victory over the Rockets with 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes.

Wagner played through an ankle sprain, leading the team with 25 points including four triples. While his peripheral numbers were a little underwhelming, the two steals were an added bonus. He is just inside the top 100 for the season, slightly below where he was being drafted. However, he has been a top-60 player over the past two weeks, coinciding with the return of Markelle Fultz. As the two continue to work on their chemistry, look for Wagner to increase his overall rank as the season progresses.