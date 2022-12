Wagner produced 25 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes during Monday's 109-102 loss to the Bucks.

Wagner led the Magic in scoring while finishing second in rebounds, posting a perfect mark from the free throw line in the losing effort. Wagner has tallied at least 20 points and five rebounds in six games this season.