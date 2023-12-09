Wagner posted 27 points (12-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and two rebounds over 31 minutes in Friday's 123-91 win over Detroit.
Wagner led all players in Friday's game in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and leading all Magic players in shots made from the field. Wagner has often provided a lift offensively for Orlando this season, notching 25 or more points in five of his last eight outings.
