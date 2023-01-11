Wagner finished with 29 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 109-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

The second-year wing led the way for the Magic in scoring while clearing the 20-point mark for the fourth time in his last five appearances. Aside from averaging 1.4 steals and 2.0 three-pointers per game over that stretch, Wagner isn't offering much production in other areas (3.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 0.0 blocks), but fantasy managers can live with the light returns in some categories while he's scoring efficiently (56.6 percent from the field on 16.6 attempts per game). Considering Wagner is converting at a 49 percent rate for the season, some regression with his scoring is likely coming, but the 21-year-old nonetheless appears to have taken an encouraging step forward in his development in Year 2.