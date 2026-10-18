Head coach Sean Sweeney said the team will continue to evaluate Wagner's right shoulder, and he was limited to "light work" in Sunday's practice, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wagner exited Friday's preseason finale due to right shoulder soreness and did not return. The severity of the issue is unclear, though the 25-year-old forward can be considered questionable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hawks. If he's forced to miss time, Anthony Black (ankle), Jamal Cain and Tristan da Silva would all be candidates for increased playing time.