Wagner (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.

Wagner sat out Thursday's loss to Cleveland and was initially ruled out for Friday's contest, along with the rest of Orlando's starters, but it appears those players now have a chance to suit up in Brooklyn. Before his absence, Wagner had appeared in 41 straight games (all starts) and averaged 17.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.5 minutes during that stretch.