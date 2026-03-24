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Magic's Franz Wagner: Listed out Tuesday
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1 min read
Wagner (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Cleveland.
Wagner is in line for another absence while rehabbing from a left ankle sprain. His next chance to return will arrive Thursday against Sacramento.
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