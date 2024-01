Wagner (ankle) won't play during Friday's game at the Heat.

Wagner is missing a fourth straight game Friday, and it's not a good sign he's being ruled out a day in advance. Orlando plays the second half of a back-to-back Saturday against the Thunder, so don't be surprised if Wagner is out then, too. With Gary Harris (calf) out again as well, the Magic should once more start Chuma Okeke and Caleb Houston at shooting guard and small forward.