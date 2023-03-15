Wagner ended with 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 132-114 loss to the Spurs.

Wagner was considered questionable with an ankle injury ahead of the contest, but the second-year forward was cleared for action before tipoff. However, he struggled to make much of an impact on the offensive end and finished with his second-lowest scoring outing in March (seven games). Coming into the contest, Wagner was averaging 21.5 points on 52.4 percent shooting over his previous four appearances, so it's safe to chalk his poor performance Tuesday up to an off night.