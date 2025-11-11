Wagner notched 19 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 115-112 win over Portland.

Wagner wasn't nearly as aggressive on the offensive end but still managed to finish one point shy of the 20-point threshold with an efficient shooting performance. He turned in another strong night on the boards, racking up nine rebounds for a second straight game. Wagner continues to be a consistent contributor for the Magic, as expected, averaging 21.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists over his last five games.