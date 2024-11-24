Wagner recorded 30 points (11-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Saturday's 111-100 victory over the Pistons.

Wagner was Saturday's leading scorer and was close to registering the first triple-double of his career. Wagner has logged eight games with at least 25/5/5 this season, which he was only able to do seven times in the first three years of his NBA career. Wagner has taken on a greater offensive role since Paolo Banchero tore his oblique in late October. Since Banchero's injury, Wagner has averaged 25.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals over 33.9 minutes per game.