Wagner tallied 18 points (5-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes in Orlando's 96-86 loss to Cleveland in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series.

Wagner struggled to find his shot a bit in Monday's defeat but still provided a lift offensively to Orlando while ending two points shy of the 20-point mark while leading all Magic players in rebounds in a balanced performance. Wagner has put together back-to-back strong showings for Orlando to start the opening-round series, posting 18 points and seven boards in both contests.