Wagner supplied 20 points (5-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 111-107 loss to the Celtics.

While he struggled with efficiency, Wagner still finished as one of three Magic players to score at least 20 points. The 24-year-old forward has reached that mark in six of his last seven appearances, shooting 36.4 percent from beyond the arc during that span. He also grabbed a game- and season-high nine rebounds Sunday.