Wagner provided 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and eight assists across 30 minutes during Thursday's 121-83 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference's first round.

Wagner is known for his scoring ability, but in a game where Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs carried the offense, Wagner made his presence felt as a distributor, with his eight assists being his highest output since Dec. 26 while also ending one shy of tying his season-best mark. Wagner should remain a capable presence on the offensive side of the ball for the Magic, as he's averaging 17.3 points per game through the first three contests of this first-round series.