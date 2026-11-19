Wagner closed with 27 points (12-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 loss to Philadelphia.

Wagner has scored at least 20 points in six consecutive games, continuing to shoulder a significant offensive workload with Paolo Banchero (ankle) sidelined. The versatile forward has recorded at least nine assists in three of his last four appearances, including two double-doubles, while averaging 30.3 points during that four-game stretch. His expanded playmaking responsibilities and consistent scoring have elevated his fantasy ceiling, particularly in points and assists.