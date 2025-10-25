Wagner tallied 27 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and four turnovers in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-107 loss to Atlanta.

Not only was Wagner a flamethrower on offense, but he also did an excellent job helping make life miserable for Trae Young on the other end of the floor, helping hold Young to 7-18 shooting. Wagner has gotten off to a hot start this season, scoring efficiently, dropping dimes and snatching steals, and he'll look to keep the good times rolling on Saturday with a favorable matchup versus Chicago.