Wagner (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Wagner's absence will extend to 16 games Sunday as he continues to recover from a left ankle sprain that he suffered against the Knicks on Dec. 7. His next chance to play is Thursday against the Grizzlies, though there doesn't appear to be a clear timeline for his return. Tristan da Silva (back) and Noah Penda should continue to see elevated roles for as long as Wagner is sidelined.