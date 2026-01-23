Wagner (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.

Wagner appeared in both of the Magic's games in Europe last week after he had missed over five weeks due to a left high-ankle sprain, but he'll now miss his second game in a row due to soreness in the same ankle. Per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel, head coach Jamahl Mosley said that Wagner didn't suffer any setbacks in the Magic's two Europe games but instead felt "really, really sore" following morning shootaround Thursday. The Magic have seemingly exercised caution in holding Wagner out for two straight games, though Mosley expressed hope that the ankle issue wouldn't be a long-term concern for the 24-year-old forward.