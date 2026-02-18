Wagner will be sidelined indefinitely after recent tests showed that he requires additional time and rehabilitation for soreness in his left high ankle sprain, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

This is a brutal setback for Orlando and for Wagner's fantasy managers. The Magic will re-evaluate Wagner in three weeks, putting his earliest possible return date as March 11, but they will proceed with caution. In his his absence, players such as Anthony Black, Noah Penda and Tristan da Silva could take on larger roles.