Wagner (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Denver.

Wagner will miss his eighth consecutive game due to the left high-ankle sprain he sustained in a loss to New York on Dec. 7. The fifth-year forward seems destined to miss more time, with head coach Jamahl Mosley noting Friday that Wagner remains limited to spot shooting on the court and isn't yet running or cutting at this stage of his rehab program, per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. Wagner thus appears to be week-to-week rather than day-to-day at this stage.