Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said that Wagner (ankle), who is out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, was able to ride a stationary bike and take part in standstill shooting during the team's morning shootaround, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

While Wagner hasn't been shut down from activity entirely since he experienced soreness last Thursday in the left ankle that he previously sprained Dec. 7, the 24-year-old hasn't yet resumed taking contact and appears likely to remain out through Friday's home game versus the Raptors. The Magic aren't terming Wagner's injury as a setback and haven't sent him in for an MRI after he previously missed 16 straight contests due to the high-ankle sprain, but the fifth-year wing will need to strengthen his ankle before he's cleared to return to game action. In the meantime, Wagner's absence should extend Anthony Black's stay in the starting five.