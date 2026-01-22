Wagner has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Charlotte due to left ankle soreness.

The star forward was out of action for over one month due to a sprained left ankle before he returned to action last week to play in both of the Magic's games in Europe versus the Grizzlies. Though the Magic had three days off following their most recent game, Wagner will apparently need more maintenance for the injured ankle. Orlando hasn't indicated that Wagner is dealing with any sort of setback, however, so the team could just be exercising some caution by holding him out Thursday. Tristan da Silva appears to be the most likely candidate to replace Wagner in the starting lineup for the matchup with the Hornets.