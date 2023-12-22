Wagner registered 29 points (13-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 118-114 loss to Milwaukee.

Wagner helped Orlando hang around with a talented Bucks team with an efficient 13-for-23 shooting effort. It was his first time hitting the 20-point mark over his past five games, as he had been struggling a bit coming into Thursday with an average of 14.8 points on 35.0 percent shooting over his previous four contests. Despite that cold snap, Wagner is in the midst of his best NBA season, registering per-game averages of 20.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.1 steals over 33.5 minutes.