Wagner racked up 24 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 117-110 win over the Pacers.

Wagner shot a perfect mark from the free throw line while finishing as one of two Magic players with 20 or more points and hauling in a half-dozen rebounds in a winning effort. Wagner has surpassed the 20-point mark in 14 games this season, including in five of his last 10 outings.