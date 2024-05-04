Wagner amassed 26 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 42 minutes during Friday's 103-96 win over the Cavaliers in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Wagner went a perfect 11-of-11 from the line, helping the Magic to an impressive Game 6 victory. It was another impressive performance by Wagner, who continues to develop into a key piece for Orlando. Game 7 will take place Sunday, with both teams vying for a second-round berth against the high-flying Celtics.