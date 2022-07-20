Wagner (ankle) is included on Germany's 16-man preliminary roster for the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 tournament.

Wagner's inclusion on the roster confirms he's made a full recovery from the minor ankle injury that kept him sidelined for the Magic's final two games of the regular season. The 21-year-old forward averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 30.7 minutes per contest as a rookie, but Wagner could have to sacrifice some touches on the offensive end in his second season with the Magic adding No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero to the frontcourt in 2022-23.