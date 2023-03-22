Wagner chipped in 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 122-112 victory over the Wizards.

The second-year forward scored at least 20 points for the third straight game and the sixth time in the last nine, a stretch in which Wagner is averaging 19.3 points, 4.7 boards, 4.7 assists and 1.8 threes while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor. The 21-year-old has taken a big step forward with his production this season, but he hasn't yet hit his ceiling.