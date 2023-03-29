Wagner finished Tuesday's 113-108 loss to the Grizzlies with 25 points (8-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes.

The scoring total marked Wagner's best output since Jan. 20, though he's finished within the 20-to-25-point range on several occasions over the past two months. Fantasy managers may have feared that Wagner could be a shutdown candidate after he exited a game last Thursday with a left ankle sprain, but he's proceeded to play in both of the Magic's subsequent two contests and has put up substantial numbers in both contests.