Wagner (ankle) had 19 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 119-106 win over Brooklyn.

Wagner was questionable for Sunday's contest after spraining his ankle during the second half of Thursday's win over New York, but the second-year forward was cleared and didn't show any limitations en route to his second double0double over his past six appearances. During that stretch, Wagner has averaged 18.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.7 minutes per game.