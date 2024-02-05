Wagner contributed 38 points (17-25 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 victory over the Pistons.
Wagner led all players in Sunday's contest in scoring while connecting on a quartet of threes and setting a season-high mark in scoring in a winning effort. Wagner, who finished shooting 68 percent from the field, has surpassed the 30-point mark in five games this season, his first such performance since notching a previous season high of 32 points Dec. 29. Wagner has now connected on four or more threes in three games.
