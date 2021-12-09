Wagner finished Wednesday's 142-130 loss to Sacramento with 19 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes.

The rookie once again impressed with a steady and controlled performance during which he knocked down half of his field-goal tries (including both attempts from three-point range) and all seven shots from the charity stripe. Wagner added six boards and four assists while turning the ball over only once. He has scored in double figures in eight straight games and is averaging 17.0 points on 47.7 percent shooting from the field while adding 5.5 boards and 4.6 assists over that span.