Wagner chipped in 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes during Thursday's 108-106 victory over the Pistons.

Wagner was dialed in for most of the night, going a combined 7-of-10 from the field between the first and third quarters for 17 points. He failed to knock down any of his three shot attempts in the fourth quarter but did go 4-of-4 from the foul line to finish with a team-high 21 points. It was the small forward's first time reaching the 20-point mark since Jan. 21 and he's still averaging just 13.6 points per game on 44.2 percent shooting from the floor in the month of February.