Wagner contributed 37 points (13-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists and six rebounds across 34 minutes during Saturday's 133-121 win over the Knicks.

With Paolo Banchero (groin) unavailable for the past five games, Wagner's usage has surged to 27.2 percent, and he's responded with averages of 25.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.0 treys and 1.6 turnovers per contest during that span. Banchero has already been ruled out for Sunday's game in Boston, so Wagner should again see plenty of shots falling his way.