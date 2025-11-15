Wagner logged 25 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 105-98 win over the Nets.

Wagner momentarily left Friday's matchup due to a right leg injury, but he managed to return and didn't look any worse for wear. He led Orlando with 25 points on the night, marking the fourth time he's reached the 20-point threshold in his last five appearances. Wagner continues to put up strong all-around production, averaging 23.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals over this five-game stretch.