Wagner logged 19 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 119-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Wagner made just two of six field goal attempts in the first half for seven points as the Magic fell behind by double digits. He picked up the pace a bit over the final two quarters with another 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting, finishing second on the team in scoring to Markell Fultz. Wagner has now scored 15 or more points in 12 straight games, shooting 51 percent from the field over that stretch.