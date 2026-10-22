Wagner accumulated 22 points (9-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 132-125 loss to the Hawks.

Wagner picked up three early fouls, ultimately limiting him to 29 minutes. However, he made the most of his time on the floor, ending as one of three Magic players to score at least 20 points. Wagner, along with Paolo Banchero, will be looking to put last season in the rearview mirror, having both dealt with relatively significant injuries. Assuming he can stay on the floor, expect Wagner to flirt with top 50 value in standard leagues.