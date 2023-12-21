Wagner totaled 15 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 loss to Miami.

The third-year forward supplied both a block and a steal for the first time since Nov. 22 in a solid all-around performance. Wagner is in a bit of a rut from beyond the arc, going 3-for-26 from three-point range over the last six games, but he's still averaging 16.7 points, 5.8 boards, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals over that stretch.