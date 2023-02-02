Wagner notched 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 105-94 loss to the 76ers.

Wagner connected on only one of his seven attempts from beyond the arc, which led to a sub-par offensive night for the second-year forward, who also committed a season-high six turnovers. On balance, however, it's been a strong sophomore year for the Michigan product. He's up to 19.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game on the season while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor. Most importantly for fantasy managers, Wagner has only missed one game as the All-Star break approaches.