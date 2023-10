Wagner accumulated 19 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 116-86 win over the Rockets.

Wagner was one of the standout players for the Magic in this season opener and led all starters in scoring, though he didn't do much in other categories. Wagner should be one of Orlando's main scoring threats on a game-to-game basis, and it'd be fair to consider him the team's second-best scoring alternative behind Paolo Banchero.