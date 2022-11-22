Wagner had 20 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 123-102 loss to the Pacers.

Wagner continues to play a big role on offense for the Magic, something that has been even more noticeable with Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Wendell Carter (foot) sidelined. The second-year wing has been excellent of late and has hit the 20-point mark in all but three games this month, including each of his last three appearances in a row. He's averaging 22.0 points while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three-point range in November.