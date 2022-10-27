Wagner closed with 22 points (10-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 103-92 loss to the Cavaliers.

This was Wagner's best scoring output of the campaign, and it was also the first time he surpassed the 20-point mark, a figure he'd only reached in the season opener. While he's yet to record a double-double, the fact that he's consistently scoring in double digits while also putting up decent passing and rebounding numbers should make him an appealing fantasy alternative in most formats.