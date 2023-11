Wagner had 24 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 112-97 victory over the Bucks.

Wagner bounced back from consecutive 12-point efforts while attempting more free throws than his previous three contests combined. In addition to his statistical production, the 22-year-old is a pivotal defender for Orlando, although it translates to steals and blocks at league-average rates.