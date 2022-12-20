Wagner is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to a sprained right ankle.
If Wagner sits out Wednesday, it would be his first absence of the year. That could mean more minutes for Terrence Ross, Caleb Houstan, Bol Bol and Admiral Schofield.
More News
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Leads charge in Wednesday's win•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Drops career-high 34 points•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Leads with 25-point outing•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Continues to produce•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Another 20-point night•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Puts up 20 points in loss•